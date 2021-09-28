IPL 2021: We need to lift our standards, says Sanju Samson

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was gutted after the team's loss against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, Samson with his superb knock of 82 played a lone battle as RR batters failed to capitalise on their captain's innings in the last overs. The team ended with a score of 164/5 which in the end was chased by SRH in 18.3 overs.



Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson during post-match presentation said: "It was a decent score. The wicket was sticky, and they were bowling well. We could have got 10 or 20 more actually. The last overs was the difference - you can say that. I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets."

"We got the target which we were aiming for after the time-out. We definitely need to work a lot on our batting and bowling. We need to be at our best on each and every ball. We need to lift our standards," he added.

Samson smashed 82 off 57 balls with 7 fours and three sixes against SRH in Match 40 to become the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs. In IPL 2021, Samson has gathered 433 runs from 10 games at an average of 54.12 with one hundred and two fifties. (ANI)

