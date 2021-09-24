IPL 2021: With every win, there's more self-belief, says KKR spinner Narine

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI): The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unit is in a great mood after winning both their games in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While they thrashed Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets on Monday, the team won by seven wickets on Thursday against Mumbai Indians.

In-form spinner Sunil Narine believes the team is in great mood and winning two games at the start of the second leg will help motivate the boys to keep firing on all cylinders in the remaining matches.

"It's a good mood once you win cricket games, and it's a perfect start. And can only build from strength to strength. It's a good motivation, after winning two [games]. And it just sets the tone, and is more or less a confidence booster for the games coming," he said in a video posted on KKR's twitter handle.



"With every win, there's more self-belief. Today was a perfect game after doing well in all departments of the game be it batting, bowling and fielding. It is very good once you do that consistently you're going to win 90 per cent of the games, and if you continue doing that...build momentum never know what can happen," he added.

While Narine won the Man of the Match award for figures of 1/20 from his four overs, what made his achievement special was that he picked the all-important wicket of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Narine said it is always special to dismiss Rohit in any form of cricket. In fact, the West Indies bowler said that good outings in the CPL and The Hundred has helped him stay in momentum for the IPL.

While Narine rose to the challenge with the ball, it was Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer who stole the show while chasing MI's total of 155/6 in their 20 overs. Rahul remained unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls and Iyer hit a 30-ball 53. (ANI)

