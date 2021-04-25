IPL 2021: With eye on rising Covid-19 cases, SRH players urge people to stay at home

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): With the second Covid-19 wave rampant across the country, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) stepped forward to urge everyone to stay at home to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

SRH posted a video on their official Twitter account in which the players can be seen giving a message, urging people to stay home and safe.

In the video, Manish Pandey says: "Hey, Orange Army we are looking at the second wave of Covid-19."

Then Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, David Warner, and Kane Williamson appear to give away the message of asking people to stay home.

"It's growing at an alarming speed, we hope everyone is staying home and staying safe," says Bairstow and it is followed by Jason Holder, who says: "Our thoughts are with you while we stay away from home."



Vijay Shankar then appears saying: "You the Orange Army are our strength. You are the wind beneath our wings."

The message is finally capped off with skipper Warner saying: "And together we will come out of this stronger."

India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,66,10,481 cases, while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the viral infection so far. (ANI)

