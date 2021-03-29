IPL 2021: Woakes arrives in Mumbai to join DC squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): England pacer Chris Woakes on Monday arrived in Mumbai to link up with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Woakes will now undergo quarantine for seven days and after returning negative Covid-19 results, he will be able to train with the rest of the squad.

"Dekho, Woakes aa gaya. Welcome to the DC family, @chriswoakes," Delhi Capitals tweeted.



As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms. Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was also on his way on Sunday to link up with the team's squad for the upcoming edition of the IPL, beginning April 9.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ponting had said: "Staying safe, on my way to join @delhicapitals and get things started for #IPL2021. Can't wait."

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the Delhi-based franchise announced the appointment of former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra as the team's assistant coach. On his appointment, Ratra in a statement, said: "I am honoured to join Delhi Capitals as an assistant coach. This is a very exciting team to work with, abundant with talent. I can't wait to meet the team and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this wonderful opportunity." (ANI)

