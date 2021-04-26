IPL 2021: Zampa, Richardson to return to Australia for personal reasons, confirm RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that its two Australian players -- Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson will be heading back to Australia for personal reasons.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," RCB said in an official statement.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday had informed that pacer Andrew Tye flew back to Australia due to personal reasons. In a tweet, RR said, "AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need."



Tye is the fourth overseas player for the franchise to pull out of the IPL. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer pulled out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone flew back home due to bubble fatigue. With this, Rajasthan is now left with only four overseas players. Tye did not play in any game of the season for Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to extend support to his family who are currently battling Covid-19.

Ashwin played the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Sunday and after the game, he took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL.

"I would be taking a break from this year's IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," tweeted Ashwin.

The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India and the country has been reporting more than 3,00,000 new cases every day. This is the most number of cases being reported since the pandemic broke out in 2020. (ANI)

