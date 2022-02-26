IPL 2022: Aaditya Thackeray visits Wankhede Stadium to review preparations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday visited the Wankhede Stadium to review the preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The 70 league stage games of IPL 2022 will be played across Mumbai and Pune. Three stadiums across Mumbai will host 55 games while the MCA Stadium, Pune will host 15 matches.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar thanked the BCCI for deciding to host all league stage games in the state.

"First of all, I would thank BCCI and IPL for deciding to hold all the matches of this season of IPL in Mumbai and Pune. There are restrictions and bio-bubble but we hope that as the things are getting normal more and more people can be allowed to come to the stadium and see the match and cheer their favorite teams and players," said Kedar.



"We all have to understand one thing that COVID restrictions are imposed not to harass anyone but to safeguard everyone from any harm from the virus. Soon I will discuss things with IPL management and visit all 4 venues to assess the preparedness to hold these matches," he added.

The IPL Governing Council on Friday had announced that the league stage games will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune for the 15th edition of the tournament.

IPL 2022 will kick start on March 26 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches. (ANI)

