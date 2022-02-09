IPL 2022: Ahmedabad franchise named 'Gujarat Titans'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday revealed the name of its cricket team - the Gujarat Titans. With the world's largest stadium as the team's home, the team's name echoes the ambitious spirit of Gujarat.

Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years. The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch.

Siddharth Patel, Gujarat Titans said: "Our core philosophy of being both a courageous and open-hearted team has inspired every decision as we built this franchise from the ground up. We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name 'Titans'. Our aim for this cricketing franchise is to be one of the most inspiring and inclusive anywhere in the world, which will help to underpin its long-term success and reputation."

"As we approach the league's mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season. We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game. We look forward to starting on our journey with the passion and support of the people of Gujarat, and hope to inspire and win over new fans from all over India and the world," he added.

Earlier, Ahmedabad had revealed its three picks before the mega auction. Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were the three draft picks of the franchise.

Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Ahmedabad's Director of Cricket while Hardik Pandya will be leading the franchise. Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.

The IPL mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

IPL 2022 will begin in March-end this year and the final would be played in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed. (ANI)