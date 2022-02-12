IPL 2022 Auction: Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on Saturday was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants also picked Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey for Rs 6.75 cr and Rs 4.60 cr respectively.

Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals as the auction began in the afternoon.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

Also, Jason Roy was sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.



A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI)







