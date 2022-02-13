IPL 2022 Auction: Rahane goes to KKR for 1 cr, Markram picked up by SRH

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 1 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Day 2.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.

Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crores.



Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

