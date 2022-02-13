IPL 2022 Auction: Romario Shepherd bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 cr, Tymal Mills sold to MI for 1.5 cr

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): West Indies death bowler Romario Shepherd was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore during the accelerated part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Sunday.

England pacer Tymal Mills was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore while West Indies pacer Obed McCoy was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 75 lakh.

All-rounder Tim David was also bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of Rs 8.25 crore.

Chennai Super Kings acquired New Zealand all-rounder Adam Milne for Rs 1.9 crore and on the other hand Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Australia Jason Behrendroff for Rs 75 lakh.

All-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore while Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs.

Spinner Yash Dayal was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.2 crore and on the other hand Simrajeet Singh was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 20 lakh.



Mumbai Indians snatched all-rounder Tilak Varma for a whopping amount of Rs 1.70 crore while Delhi Capitals took Lalit Yadav for Rs 65 lakh.

All-rounder Mahipal Lomror was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 95 lakhs while Anukul Roy was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore while Proteas pacer Marco Jansen was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.2 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore.

India off-spinner K Gowtham was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakh. Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Sunday was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11.50 crore. Meanwhile, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, England skipper Eoin Morgan. Australia skipper Aaron Finch went unsold in the first round of bidding.

The Day 2 of the mega auction began with teams bidding for South African batter Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore.Also, India batter Mandeep Singh was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Deepak Chahar being among the top picks. Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

