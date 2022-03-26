IPL 2022: Butterflies in stomach before tournament starts, says Kohli ahead of opening RCB game

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli cannot wait to get on the field for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. IPL 2022 will begin with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

And RCB will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their first match of the tournament on Sunday. An 'excited' Kohli on Saturday shared pictures from his training session.

"Heading into matchday weekend. All the buzz and excitement of IPL are in the air. Love this anticipation and butterflies in the stomach before the tournament starts," Virat Kohli said on Koo.

Kohli, free from the responsibilities as the captain, is focused on helping RCB lift the IPL trophy this season.

Asked if relinquishing captaincy duties has given him refreshed energy, Kohli on the RCB website said, "(I have) renewed energy because I'm off a lot of responsibilities and duties. And life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family. For me, it's all about going on with life with a lot of joy and happiness and just watching our child grow and then just doing what I love, which is playing cricket."

"So, my focus is so clear now, it's so precise what I want to do. I want to just have a lot of fun and enjoy myself on the field and give myself fully to this team, to this franchise like I have for so many years, without any load. So, I'm absolutely ready," he added.

Coming back to IPL, the games will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. (ANI)