IPL 2022: Crucial knocks by Moeen Ali, Jadeja guide CSK to 154/7 against SRH

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Moeen Ali scored 48 while Ravindra Jadeja smashed a quick 23 to help Chennai Super Kings reach 154/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings' openers Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad started aggressively after being put in to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad and they smashed SRH bowlers. But the small partnership was broken as Washington Sundar dismissed Uthappa on 15 runs.

In the sixth over, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell prey to T Natarajan, who dismissed him after he had scored 16 runs in 13 balls. Ambati Rayudu then came to the crease and joined opener Moeen Ali. The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Rayudu got caught by Aiden Markram of Washington Sundar's delivery, after scoring only 27 runs, leaving the team's total at 98/3 in 14 overs.



Rayudu's wicket led Shivam Dube to the crease. Dube and Ali both took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 14th over. The dangerous-looking batter Moeen Ali was sent back to the pavilion by Aiden Markram after he had scored 48 off 35 deliveries, leaving Chennai at 108/4. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja then joined Dube on the crease.

Chennai batters struggled to play SRH bowlers as they lost their important top-order players. Sundar struck again for SRH as he dismissed Shivam Dube in 16th over leaving Chennai tottering at 110/5. Dube's dismissal led MS Dhoni to the crease, who tried to change the momentum of the game.

The duo took their side beyond the 120-run mark in the 18th over. Marco Jansen gave his side a big wicket as he dismissed Dhoni on 3 and Chennai read 122/6. Dwayne Bravo and Jadeja joined hands and tried to get some runs and smashed T Natarajan in the 19th over for 14 runs.

The batters unexpectedly started thrashing Hyderabad bowlers making 15 runs in the last over. They took their side a total of 154/7 at the end of the first innings.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 154/7 (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27; Washington Sundar 2/21) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

