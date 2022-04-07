IPL 2022: Crucial knocks by Suryakumar, Varma guide Mumbai Indians to 161/4 against KKR

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): The crucial 83-run partnership by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma helped Mumbai Indians reach 161/4 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at MCA stadium here on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field. Umesh Yadav justified his captain's decision by dismissing Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for 3 in the third over.

Dewald Brevis joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and hit Yadav for the boundary. In the seventh over, KKR skipper introduced Pat Cummins into the attack but the pacer could not do well as Brevis hit the ball in the stands.

The dangerous-looking batter Brevis was sent back to the pavilion by Varun Chakaravarthy after scoring 29 off 19 deliveries, leaving Mumbai tottering at 45 for 2.

Suryakumar Yadav joined Kishan and the duo took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark. Pat Cummins gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for 14 runs.

Mumbai batters struggled to play KKR bowlers as they lost their important top-order players. Tilak Varma then joined hands with Suryakumar to keep the scoreboard moving. Suryakumar smashed Umesh Yadav for one four and one six in the 13th over.

The duo kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to take Mumbai's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 17th over of the innings proved to be a game-changer for the Indians as both batters kept on hitting runs.

Suryakumar notched up his half-century off 32 balls in the 19th over. The crucial 83-run partnership was broken as Cummins dismissed Suryakumar for 52 off balls 36 in the final over of the match. Kieron Pollard, a right-handed batter, came to the crease and hit six on the second ball he faced.

In the final over, Pollard batted aggressively and took his team's total to 161/4.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 161/4 (Suryakumar Yadav 52, Tilak Varma 38*; Pat Cummins 2-49) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)