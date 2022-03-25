IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans launch team anthem titled 'Aava De'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Gujarat Titans have released their anthem 'Aava De' ahead of their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Composed by Dub Sharma and sung by Gujarati folk artist Aditya Gadhvi, the song combines elements from Gujarati culture and the team's ambition to make an impact on the world's leading T20 tournament.

The anthem starts with the famous lines by the late Shri Kavi Narmad, "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat". The words 'Aava De' denote an invitation to 'Bring it on.'



"Through this collaboration, Aditya Gadhvi and I tried to bring in the essence of Gujarat. We also wanted to amplify the Gujarat Titans motto of 'Aava De' or 'Bring it on.' It is all about the essence of Gujarat brought forward in its own form and tone. This is why we collaborated with Aditya - who brought forward some important bits of Gujarat. I am confident, there are parts of the anthem that will make a mark on people's minds," said composer Dub Sharma in a statement.

"When I had to sing this anthem for the Gujarat Titans, I knew I had to convey the energy, character and identity of Gujarat through it. I selected a tune that is identifiable with the state. I am very happy that everyone at the Gujarat Titans has liked it. I am sure when this will be played in the stadium, everyone will sing 'Hove Hove' together and that will energise the team Gujarat Titans," said Aditya Gadhvi.

IPL 2022 will kick start on Saturday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the first match. Gujarat Titans will be going up against another debutant franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in their opening clash on Monday. (ANI)

