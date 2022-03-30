IPL 2022: If you bowl Test match lengths, wicket was helping pacers: Royals captain Samson

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], March 30 (ANI): It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium.

Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

"It was a very different wicket than what we thought. If you bowled Test match lengths, the wicket was helping fast bowlers," said Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.



Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock.

"No long term goals, just want to win as much as possible and contribute to team's victory. Working on my fitness, game awareness, understanding of conditions, and choosing my scoring options. Not rushing. I would like to spend a lot of time in the middle knowing I can catch up anytime," explained Sanju Samson.

The Rajasthan Royals team executed their plan to perfection as their side looked formidable in all the departments showing how well Sanju Samson along with Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara bought the players in the auction.

"Yes, I had some say. Having a leader like Sanga, gave me a final option. Luckily everyone, a lot of cricketing brains have worked together to get a good squad. I think every season we come with great dreams, it's a franchise that takes good care of us. Our owners trust us, give us space. One game at a time," told Samson.

After making a winning start Rajasthan Royals will next take on Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2. (ANI)