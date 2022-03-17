IPL 2022: Kumar Sangakkara looking forward to work with new RR squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket and Head Coach, Kumar Sangakkara, one of the key catalysts in the off-field transformation of the franchise, is hoping for an exciting Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals have had a couple of below-par seasons in the IPL, but with a new-look and balanced squad, the team from Rajasthan has given itself a strong base to build on, in the next couple of months.

"We know we had quite a bit of work to do in the off-season with regards to our team. I think we managed to identify the key areas which needed our attention and having had a proper process when it comes to selecting players at the auction, we managed to kind of hit the markers that we set for ourselves. I think the franchise has done an amazing job to put this exciting and strong squad together," said Sangakkara in an official statement.



Commenting on the make-up of his squad, Sangakkara added, "We've got the two best spinners in the IPL in terms of off-spin and leg-spin in Chahal and Ashwin. We have Boult, Prasidh, Saini, Coulter-Nile, McCoy, which makes up for a very exciting pace unit supported by of course the retentions of Yashasvi, Samson and Buttler. We have secured depth in every department, with Neesham, Mitchell and van der Dussen being exciting cricketers."

Explaining the additions of his compatriot Lasith Malinga and Paddy Upton to the Royals' coaching staff, the former Sri Lankan captain said, "My job really is to add value to the franchise through myself or through people that I would recommend. It's first about what value that person brings and how constantly they can help us improve. It's pretty obvious for everyone to see the standards of both Lasith and Paddy. They've had stellar careers with their respective teams in their jobs and can prove to be vital elements in our quest for the title."

The Head Coach signed off by expressing grief over the demise of Rajasthan Royals' legend Shane Warne.

"He's a great loss for the cricket world, a great loss for cricketers around the world, because he was such an approachable guy, who had great knowledge. He was a very good friend, and I really enjoyed my time with him, the conversations we used to have. I think everyone will miss him," said Sangakkara.

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the first game. RR will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match on March 29. (ANI)

