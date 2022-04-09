IPL 2022: Lack of support for Bumrah in pace department hurting Mumbai Indians, feels Irfan Pathan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said Mumbai Indians are still capable of making a comeback in the IPL 2022 but rued the absence of a quality seamer other than Jasprit Bumrah which is hurting the five-time champions badly.

Despite history being kind, the present has manifested itself in the most austere incarnation for the Mumbai Indians as they have lost in the three opening encounters and they will need to pick their brains harder than ever as they look forward to making amends against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Irfan said: "Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They've done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different. This year, MI doesn't have a bowler who can support (Jasprit) Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain."



"MI's batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack. Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures," he added.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Mumbai Indians' top-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, for his half-century in his comeback match and termed the right-handed batsman as pure gold.

Harbhajan said: "He's an amazing batsman. He's made an immediate impact in the very first game and it never felt like he was playing after such a long time. Some of the shots he played against KKR were just outrageous. You generally see batters play a sweep shot against spinners but he played it to perfection against pace which is never an easy shot to attempt. He's a complete 360-degree player. People talk about AB de Villiers, but for me, he's pure gold."

Mumbai Indians have been pretty decent with the bat but their bowling has let them down so far in the season - the latest blow being dealt by KKR who through the incredible hitting of Pat Cummins chased down 162 in just 16 overs.

RCB will be buoyed by the return of Glenn Maxwell as the Australian will be available for selection in the forthcoming contest. It is needless to say that the highest run-scorer for RCB in the previous edition of the tournament will bolster their top four. (ANI)

