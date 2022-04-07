IPL 2022: MI's Tilak Varma has shown lot of maturity and composure, feels Ravi Shastri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Former Indian captain and ex-head coach of the national side, Ravi Shastri, is highly impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians' batter Tilak Varma and the wide range of shots he possesses in his repertoire.

Tilak Verma smashed a quick 61 runs off 33 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said, "He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians. I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots-front foot, back foot, sweep. There's a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament are very good for a young player. He's batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead."

Shastri also claimed that Tilak Varma, along with Suryakumar Yadav, will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong.

"Tilak Varma has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai's middle-order will be strong," said Shastri.

MI are yet to open their points tally in IPL 2022 as they have lost their opening two matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). They will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next clash on Wednesday at MCA Stadium, Pune. (ANI)