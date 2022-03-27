IPL 2022: Punjab Kings win toss and choose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to bowl first against Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match-3 of the Indian Premier League 2022 played here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan before the match said: "The process has been very good because I have been practising well. We have a balanced side and we are looking forward to this challenge to turn it into a good opportunity. After being experienced you just get clarity. I look to up my skillset and I only look to keep my body fit. I know what to do in a match and I just look to back myself. I love the game and I have been playing for years. I don't need an alarm clock to get up, I love to wake up and come here."

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)