IPL 2022: Seeing so many players in form puts smile on captain's face, says LSG captain KL Rahul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): It was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win here at Brabourne Stadium.

"Quinny in good form batted beautifully. Lewis has worked hard on his batting, his timing has gotten better. Seeing so many players in form puts a smile on a captain's face," said Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chennai Super Kings batters Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube batted well and took Lucknow bowlers to the cleaners but there was one bowler on the Lucknow side who bagged two wickets and conceded only 24 runs in four overs.



"Bishnoi has a big heart, he's a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back [from the last game] with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that," KL Rahul said.

Ayush Badoni has been a real find for Lucknow as the youngster clicked in the first match of the season scoring a half-century and in the successful chase against CSK, the youngster scored an unbeaten 19 from 9-balls to guide his team to a six-wicket win.

"Badoni, I'd seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket. In these conditions you give yourself an over or two, capitalise on the powerplay, and a right-left [partnership] has advantages," the LSG skipper said.

After registering their maiden win in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter on April 4 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

