IPL 2022: Shami looked to bowl at length and line of Test match in clash against LSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): After scalping three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Monday, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami said that he looked to bowl a Test-match line and length.

Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare.

"I was warmed up well. It was important to get a good start in the first match, I looked to bowl a Test-match line and length here. When the ball comes out of your hand like that ... (smiles). I have worked very hard on this seam position. People say it is god-gifted, but that's not the case," said Shami in a post-match presentation.

"I try to come round the wicket to a leftie and make that angle because that's the most uncomfortable thing for them. I just look to do that. Hardik asked me if I wanted the fourth over on the trot, but I told him to hold me back," he added.

Lucknow who were at a spot of bother with 29/4 at one time were powered up by Deepak Hooda (55) and youngster Ayush Badoni who scored 54 on his debut. Mohammad Shami was a man on fire for Gujarat Titans as it was his sensational opening spell that yielded three wickets and left LSG in tatters.