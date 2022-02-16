IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Shreyas Iyer as captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Accepting captaincy of KKR, Shreyas Iyer said: "I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals."

"I would like to thank the owners, management, and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team's goals," he added.

In the mega auction, KKR had bought Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore. Earlier, the right-handed batter had led Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

KKR coach Brendon McCullum said: "I am very excited to have one of India's brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer, take the reins at KKR. I've enjoyed Shreyas' game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR."

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan. (ANI)