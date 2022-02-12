IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer attracts bidders, bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): India batter Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday.

A bidding war for Iyer took place between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore.

A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. (ANI)