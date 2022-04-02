IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer strikes iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose during clash against PBKS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer on Friday was the centre of attraction during the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), not for his batting but for striking Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on the field.

Andre Russell's unbeaten knock of 70 from 31 balls helped KKR score 141/4 in 14.3 overs in reply to PBKS 137 and register a six-wicket victory at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Shreyas was caught on camera while doing Shah Rukh Khan's famous 'arms spread' pose from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995) after PBKS lost a wicket.

This is not the first time when Shreyas has made this gesture. Earlier, he struck the pose in front of Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the co-owner of KKR, after he was bought by the franchise.

Coming to the match, PBKS were bowled out for a modest 137 in 18.2 overs as Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets for 23 runs to earn the 'Player of the Match' award.

Punjab started off aggressively despite losing their captain Mayank Agarwal in the very first over to Umesh Yadav but Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 31-run knock-off 9 balls helped 2014 finalists reach the 50-run mark in just 4.4 overs.

The two-time champions KKR got wickets at regular intervals and did not allow any partnership to flourish.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy bowled eight overs among themselves and conceded only 37 runs with Chakaravarthy conceding only 14 in his four overs. (ANI)