IPL 2022: SRH win toss, opt to bowl first against CSK

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings here at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

The 2016 champions Hyderabad have made two changes with Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh making their IPL debut.

Defending champions CSK made only one change with Maheesh Theekshana coming in place of Dwaine Pretorius.



Both the teams are in search of their first win of the season as Chennai have lost all their three matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both the matches they have played so far and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Speaking at the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said, "We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. For us, it's about improving performances."

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We would have bowled first. As a spinner always wanted to play a day game. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius."

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

