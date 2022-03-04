IPL 2022: Steffan Jones returns to RR as High-Performance fast bowling coach

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Royals Sports Group-owned Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the appointment of Steffan Jones as the franchise's High-Performance fast bowling coach.

The 48-year-old former pacer from Wales had previously served as the team's fast bowling coach in 2019.

As part of his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing high-quality training, guidance and support to all bowlers who are part of the Royals' set-up throughout the year, with a focus on the off-season and in the build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

To start with, Jones will be working with the team during their pre-season camp to be held from March 7 to 10, 2022 at the Royals' High-Performance Centre in Nagpur, post which he will remain with the squad, helping the Royals' bowlers prepare for the upcoming season.

The former pacer will also be inputting into the RR Academies in India and around the world, and aid in the technical integration of the facilities, while also utilizing technology and innovation to support the overall enhancement and growth of both players and the academies.



With Jones on board, the Royals' current and future players would also have a chance to visit and train under the former pacer in England whenever essential, whereas former Royals Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron have also successfully undergone development work in the past during the off season.

"I am delighted to be returning to the Rajasthan Royals and grateful to the management for giving me the opportunity to work with the team again. With a plethora of talented bowlers in our ranks, I'm looking forward to working with them round the year and preparing them to peak and excel when the season comes," said Steffan Jones in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket, Rajasthan Royals said, "Steffan has been closely associated with the franchise over the past few years so he understands the culture perfectly and brings with him a very able coaching style, which has been appreciated by both players and management in the past."

"We are delighted to welcome him back to the franchise in his new role, wherein he will be working with our bowlers and providing support to them throughout the year, and we're confident his expertise can guide us to newer heights," he added.

During his playing career, Jones picked up 387 wickets in 148 First-Class matches while playing for teams like Somerset, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Kent in English county cricket.

The IPL 2022 season will be held from March 26-May 29. A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later. Interestingly, with regards to doubleheaders, there will be 12 matches/days.

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium will host 20 matches while 15 matches will be played at Brabourne Stadium (CCI). DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai will host 20 matches while Pune's MCA International Stadium will conduct 15 matches. (ANI)

