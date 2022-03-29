IPL 2022: Tried to give ourselves best chance, expresses Miller after win over LSG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans batter David Miller expressed his thoughts about batting along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, here at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare.

"We tried to give ourselves the best chance, and then that one over from the spinner (Hooda) went for 21 (22 runs) and the next over (from Ravi Bishnoi) for another 19 (17 runs). It was really nice to be out there with him (Tewatia) and see what he is capable of," said Miller during a post-match press conference.



"In the last couple of years, Rahul has chased down some imposing totals. We were just waiting for the momentum to shift. We took our time initially and couldn't get going. But we knew that if we took it deep, we could chase 40 in the last 3 overs on this particular ground," he added.

Speaking about Hardik Pandya's style of captaincy, the batter said that he expects the players to have fun while working equally hard.

"I have played against him a few times. So what I have seen on the field of him in the past was exactly what I was expecting. He asked us to have fun. He wants us to work hard and wants to win," said the batter.

"It's just about reiterating the amount of fun and what a great opportunity this is to be at the IPL and play at this level. So far, so good with his leadership. Really looking forward to working alongside him for the next two months. Just to go out and express ourselves and enjoy what we do," he added.

Lucknow who were at a spot of bother with 29/4 at one time were powered up by Deepak Hooda (55) and youngster Ayush Badoni who scored 54 on his debut. Mohammad Shami was a man on fire for Gujarat Titans as it was his sensational opening spell that yielded three wickets and left LSG in tatters.

