IPL 2022: We showed fighting courage: Delhi Capitals batter Tim Seifert

Delhi Capitals pulled off an amazing chase despite getting off to a poor start as they lost three wickets inside the first six overs.

The 2020 finalist needed 75 off 42 balls at one point when Shardul Thakur became the sixth wicket to fall soon after. But they weren't done yet as Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav pulled off a coup to gather points for Capitals.

"Everything is good. Great way to start the campaign, for me and the team. It was an entertaining (game), T20 cricket. We showed fighting courage, " said Delhi Capitals opener Tim Seifert after the match.



Tim Seifert scored only 21 off 14 balls but his brilliant catch to get rid of dangerous Kieron Pollard of Kuldeep Yadav's bowling ensured that the dangerous batter was out cheaply for 3.

"Sometimes you got to stick the mitts out. It was good to see the back of him early (on Pollard's catch)," said Tim Seifert.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Hardik Pandya led side Gujarat Titans in their next match on April 2.

"We have been here for a week. It has been excellent. The cricket we have been talking about (with Ponting) has been excellent. Looking forward to the next few months with him," said Tim Seifert.


