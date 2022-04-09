IPL 2022: Will look to win key moments against KKR, says Delhi Capitals' James Hopes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

In their last match, Prithvi Shaw put the power in the powerplay, however, things went downhill for Delhi after his dismissal for 61.

Speaking about their next game, Delhi Capitals' fast bowling coach James Hopes said: "Kolkata Knight Riders are a good team and they showed that especially in the back half of the last IPL when they went on to make the final. They have two world-class spinners surrounded by a very solid pace attack and some batters who are match-winners. We'll devise our best plan and we'll look to win the key moments."



Hopes also expressed that the team management expects to see improvement in the team's performance. He pointed out: "We have not played our best cricket yet, but we have got close to being at our best in our last two matches. We always talk about continuous improvement and we expect to see some more improvement in our next match."

Even though the Delhi Capitals went down by six wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match, Hopes was impressed by the team's bowling performance: "At one point, we did think that we could win the match. What I enjoyed about our bowling performance was the way the boys kept things simple. They didn't overcomplicate what they were trying to do. They knew that the total wasn't good enough, but if you hang in the game long enough and take it to the last two overs, then there is always a chance for you to clinch victory."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders at 1530 hrs on Sunday. (ANI)

