IPL 2023: All-round Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings in run feast

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Explosive half-centuries by Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis, complemented by Yash Thakur and Naveen ul-Haq's blistering spells, helped all-round Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs victory in a run-feast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture here at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a humongous target of 258, PBKS made a match of it but were eventually bowled out for 201.

In the first innings, however, it was pure carnage from the LSG batters as the Lucknow franchise posted a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs, the second-highest total in IPL history.

Stoinis brought up his highest score for LSG, with 72 runs off 40 balls while Kyle Mayers slammed 54 off just 24 balls. Dashing stumper Nicholas Pooran produced a later-order cameo, blazing away to 45 off just 19 balls, while Ayush Badoni struck 43 off 24 in the middle overs to take the visitors to a formidable total.

Despite giving a strong chase and scoring at a healthy rate, Punjab played catch-up for the better part of their innings and eventually folded for 201, succumbing to the pressure of having to go at almost 13 runs per over.

Explosive Englishman Liam Livingstone's (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza's (23 off 14) weren't enough to give the hosts a real shot at the target. While young Atharava Taide scored a swashbuckling 66 off 36 balls, his first fifty-plus score in IPL, his late dash for the target wasn't enough for the Punjab franchise to go over the finish line.

PBKS were bundled out in the 20th over of the game, with Yash Thakur scalping the last wicket of Shahrukh Khan. The PBKS innings eventually closed at 201 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, put into bat, LSG's skipper KL Rahul went back to the early, in the 4th over bowled of paceman Kagiso Rabada. He got out scoring just 12 off nine balls. His opening partner Kyle Mayers, on the other, took the Punjab attack to the cleaners. Riding on his explosive hitting, LSG reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs. The burly West Indian struck Sikandar Raza for a towering six-over long on to bring up 50 for the visitors.

Mayers, striking a six off a free hit, got to his fifty off just 20 balls. However, in the same over, Radaba sent back the West Indian after Dhawan took a stunning catch in the outfield.



At the end of the powerplay, LSG were 74/2. The pair of Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni then came together for an enterprising stand to push the visitors along. The pair especially took a liking for Gurnoor Brar, creaming him for 24 runs, comprising two sixes and two fours, in one over.

With the Lucknow batters going at top gear, the visitors reached the 100-run mark in just eight overs.

The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership off just 25 balls. Lucknow raced to 150 in just 12.2 overs.

However, just when the pair looked to up the tempo even more, Liam Livingstone brought an end to the partnership as he sent back Badoni with a full-length ball. Badoni scored 43 off 24 balls comprising three fours and three sixes.

Stoinis brought up his half-century off 31 balls, giving the LSG the much-needed impetus in the backend and taking the score past 200.

Nicholas Pooran joined the party with Stoinis, striking some lusty blows. Together, they scored 50 runs off 22 balls for the 4th wicket.

Sam Curran eventually dismissed Stoinis with a full ball, angled wide of the stumps, which he tried to flick to fine leg but ended up finding the fielder. He scored 72 off 40 balls striking six fours and five sixes.

LSG became the first franchise in this year's IPL to reach the 250-run mark in just 19.2 overs.

Arshdeep bowled tight lines in the last over, giving away 11 runs and taking the prized scalp of Pooran.

Pooran scored 45 off just 19 balls with seven sixes and one six.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 257/5 (Marcus Stoinis 72, Kyle Mayers 54, Kagiso Rabada 2-54) vs Punjab Kings 201 (Atharva Taide 66, Sikandar Raza 36; Yash Thakur 4-37). (ANI)

