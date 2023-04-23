IPL 2023: Arshdeep outpowers fifties from Green, Suryakumar, PBKS down MI by 13 runs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Arshdeep's fearless final over sealed a 13-run victory for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Punjab Kings registered their fourth win of IPL 2023 as they beat Mumbai Indians in Match 31 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing 215, Mumbai Indians were jolted early as Arshdeep Singh had Ishan Kishan brilliantly caught by Matthew Short in the second over.

Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green then combined to produce a beautiful partnership to counter-attack and hit three sixes and four fours and take the score to 54/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

After a couple of quiet overs, Rohit lofted one straight down the ground for a six off Chahar which started a flurry of runs in the next overs.

The 44-run stand was finally broken by Liam Livingstone as he had Rohit Sharma caught and bowled as MI reached 88/2 at the halfway mark.

Suryakumar Yadav got into the groove quite early as he went on to score boundaries all over the field. He cracked a four off Chahar and then three fours in a row off Livingstone before smacking a six each off Ellis and Curran. Green then took the attacking approach hitting six and a four off Chahar as MI amassed 54 from the 12-15 overs phase.

Green went after Ellis, hitting him for a massive 108m six and a four-wide of long-off but the Australian pacer quickly bounced back to dismiss Green for a score of 67(43).

Suryakumar then brought up his fifty off just 23 balls, off Curran as MI scored 14 runs in the 17th over.

With 40 needed in final thre overs, Tim David struck a six off Arshdeep but the PBKS pacer got the huge wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26), caught at mid-wicket. Arshdeep bounced back well in the over and gave away just 9. With 31 needed in 2 overs, David smashed a humongous 114m six off Ellis.



With 16 needed in the last over, Arsheep gave away just one off the first two balls. He then went on a stump-breaking streak, cleaning up Tilak Varma and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera off consecutive balls, breaking the middle stumps on cracking yorkers. He couldn't get his hat trick but gave away just one run of the next two as PBKS won the match by 13 runs.

Earlier in the match, Punjab Kings got to a flying start even though they lost the wicket of Matthew Short (11) quite early in the innings. The talented duo of Indian youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide played some beautiful shots, kept the PBKs scoreboard ticking. PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs. At the end of six overs, PBKS end the powerplay at 58/1 with Prabhsimran Singh (25*) and Atharva Taide (19*) unbeaten.

However, Mumbai orchestrated Punjab's downfall in the middle overs as Arjun Tendulkar stepped up and picked up his first wicket in front of the home crowd. The young pacer trapped Prabhsimran Singh (25) right in front of the stumps with a yorker. Piyush Chawla followed up quickly to give control of the match to MI. Atharva Taide was dismissed by Chawla for a score of 29 (17).

PBKS managed to put up a score of 83/4 in 10 overs, with Sam Curran (0*) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Sam Curran and Harpreet started to set up a counterattack as PBKS slowly crossed the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs.

Curran and Harpreet picked the youngster Arjun Tendulkar as their target in the 16th over. Arjun conceded six boundaries in his over and he ended up conceding 31 runs which allowed PBKS to set their eyes on 200 plus total. Both batters displayed confidence in their batting and MI bowlers started to leak runs all over the field. This over became the turning point of the entire match.

Cameron Green came into the attack after to control the damage which was caused in the last two overs. The Australian all-rounder was successful in breaking up the partnership as Harpreet tried to rotate the strike, but the ball ended up crashing into the stumps.

It seemed as if MI could keep PBKS from crossing the 200-run mark but Jitesh Sharma struck two consecutive sixes to put PBKS right on track. Sam Curran's mesmerising knock came to an end as he became Jofra Archer's first wicket in MI colours for a score of 55(29). However, Jitesh Sharma struck two sixes in three balls to put Jason Behrendorff under pressure. The Australian came back on the very next ball as Jitesh stepped out to play a shot on the offside, however, he ended up missing the ball completely, and the ball ended up clipping the bails off the stumps. Jitesh's came to an end with a score of 25(7).

Harpreet Brar came on to face the final two balls. He struck a four on the first ball, but lost his wicket following a run out on the final ball of the 20th over.

PBKS ended the first innings with a score of 214/8 in 20 overs.

Brief scores PBKS: 214/8 (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Singh 41, Piyush Chawla 2/15) won over MI: 201/6 (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Arshdeep Singh 4/29). (ANI)

