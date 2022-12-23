IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi Capitals acquire Manish Pandey for INR 2.40 crore; Will Jacks goes to RCB

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): India batter Manish Pandey was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2.40 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 Auction here in Kochi on Friday.

India batter attracted good bidders. He crossed the mark of 2 crore after starting at a base price of 1 crore. Delhi Capitals secured his services for 2.40 crore.

He began his IPL career in 2008 with the Mumbai Indians, but from IPL 2014 to 2017, he played his greatest cricket with the Kolkata Knight Riders.



In IPL 2022, he moved on to the Lucknow Super Giants, but his performance remained the same despite the jersey change, scoring only 88 runs in six games. Having said that, it should be noted that Pandey is a highly skilled IPL player who has played in 160 games and scored 3648 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.52.

England batter Will Jacks had set a base price of 1.50 crore for himself. He got bids from Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which reached 1.80 crores. A bidding war took place for the batter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. However, RCB won the bidding war and he was bought for 3.20 crore.

The 24-year-old Jacks is a batting all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin. Jacks has also played a few matches for England's national cricket team.

In Tests, the right-handed batsman has scored 89 runs in 4 innings with a top knock of 31 runs in one match. He has also picked 6 wickets in 2 Tests, bowling at an average of 38.67.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson with a base price of INR 1 Crore has an opening and winning bid from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

