IPL 2023 Auction: Ireland's Joshua Little picked by Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 crore

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Ireland pacer Joshua Little was bought by defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

"Joshua Little is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 Crore," tweeted IPL.

This left-arm Irish quick was one of Ireland's leading performers in their T20 World Cup campaign, which saw them progress to Super 12 phase. He also took a hat-trick in the tournament. He took 11 wickets in the tournament, with best bowling figures of 3/22 and economy rate of 7.00.

Rajasthan Royals also bought Donovan Ferreira, an uncapped South African all-rounder for INR 50 Lakh.

"Wicket-keeper batter Donovan Ferreira is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 Lakh," tweeted IPL.

In 26 T20 matches, Donovan has made 539 runs at an average of 41.46, with two half-centuries and best score of 60*. He has also taken seven wickets in the format.

Mumbai Indians (MI) also bought Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani for INR 20 Lakh.

"All-rounder Shams Mulani is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Mulani has scored 127 runs in 35 matches in T20 cricket, with one half-century. He also has 40 wickets in the format.



Mohit Sharma, the Haryana bowler was picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) for INR 50 lakh.

"Fast bowler Mohit Sharma is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked up Saurashtra all-rounder Prerak Mankad for INR 20 Lakh.

"Prerak Mankad is SOLD to LSG for INR 20 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

In 42 matches, this all-rounder has scored 877 runs at an average of 30.24, with seven fifties. He also has 22 wickets in the format.



England players Jamie Overton and Richard Gleeson and Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq went unsold in their initial bids.



The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI)

