IPL 2023 Auction: LSG pick up all-rounders Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked up Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams for INR 75 Lakh and West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd for INR 50 Lakh during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday.

"Daniel Sams from Australia is next - He played for the Mumbai Indians in 2022. He is SOLD to LSG for INR 75 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

"Capped all-rounders category next Romario Shepherd is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," added IPL in another tweet.

In 113 T20s, Sams has scored 1,055 runs at an average of 15.28. He has five half-centuries and the best score of 98*. He also has 131 wickets in the format.

Romario has scored 533 runs in 67 matches, 39 innings at an average of 21.32. He has one half-century in the format, with the best individual score of 72*.



He also has 79 wickets in the format.

Numerous international stars like Travis Head (Australia), Dawid Malan (England), Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham (New Zealand), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Wayne Parnell (South Africa) and Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) went unsold in their initial bid.

The IPL 2023 auction is going on in Kochi today. (ANI)





