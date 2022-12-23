IPL 2023 Auction: Narayan Jagadeesan sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 90 lakh

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan has been brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 90 lakh in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

KKR made the opening bid. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wanted their local boy back after having released him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The bid almost went close to 1 crore, however, the Tamil Nadu batter was brought by KKR for INR 90 Lakh.

Last month, Narayan Jagadeesan surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to register the most number of consecutive centuries in the history of List A cricket. The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top-class 50-over domestic cricket competition.



In the match, he brought up his fifth-consecutive hundred in the tournament. He also has the most number of consecutive tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having outdone players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, who have scored four centuries each.

LSG roped in Yash Thakur for a price of 45 INR Lakh.

Yash Thakur is a Vidarbha bowler, who impressed in 2022 SMAT, taking 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.17 in 10 matches, with best bowling figures of 4/22. He is a medium pacer who ended as the 6th leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He made his List A debut in 2017 and FC debut in 2018 and T20 debut in 2019.

On the other hand, swing bowler Vaibhav Arora asked for bids from 20 lahks. KKR opened the bidding. Lucknow Super Giants then joined the bidding. Vaibhav can swing the ball both ways at a lively pace. LSG and KKR tried to outbid each other. Eventually, he was sold to KKR for 60 lahks. (ANI)

