IPL 2023 Auction: Rahane bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 50 Lakh

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on his base price of INR 50 lakh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday.

"Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL," tweeted IPL.

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane scored a double-century in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The batter played a knock of 204 off 261 balls, which consisted of 26 boundaries and three sixes. He played his knock at the strike rate of 78.16. He was dismissed by Tanay Thyagarajan.

He had an average season with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, which saw him score 133 runs in seven games at an average of 19.00, with best of 44.

Since 2021, Rahane has been battling inconsistent form, which has kept him out of the national side for most part of the year. He could score only two fifties, with the best individual score of 67. This year, he has played only two Tests, in which he has scored 68 runs at an average of 17.00, with one half-century.

Meanwhile, South African batter Rilee Rossouw and England batter Joe Root went unsold in their initial bids. Rossouw had the base price of INR 2 crore while Root had a base price of INR 1 crore.

"England's Joe Root is NEXT with a base price of INR 1 Crore He goes UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL.

"Final player in Set 1 - Rilee Rossouw His base price - INR 2 Crore He too goes UNSOLD," added IPL in another tweet.

Rossouw is in great form in T20Is this year. In 11 matches and 10 innings, he has scored 372 runs at an average of 46.50, with two tons. He also scored a century for Proteas in T20 WC in Australia.

Root has played a total of 88 T20s, in which he has 2,083 runs in 80 innings at average of 32.54 with 13 fifties and an SR of 126.70.

The IPL 2023 auction is going on at Kochi today. (ANI)