IPL 2023 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad secure Mayank Agarwal's services for INR 8.25 crore

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 23 (ANI): India batter Mayank Agarwal was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 8.25 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 Auction on Friday.

India batter Mayank Agarwal asked for bids at 1 crore.

In the auction Chennai Super Kings (CSK) entered the fray, with the bid at 3.4 Crore. SRH the enter the bid with 4 Crore. Hyderabad then improved their bid with 5.75 Crore. The bids crossed 7 Crore. SRH bid at 8.25 Crore, which was also set as the selling price. Mayank Agarwal to SRH 8.25 Crore.

Picked up by Punjab Kings in 2018, Mayank was a mainstay of its top order and scored consistently in 2019 (332 runs), 2020 (424 runs) and 2021 (441 runs). In 2022 season, he took over the team's captaincy from KL Rahul. But his form faced a major dip, with him being able to score only 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33, with one fifty. After this season, he was released. This was in stark contrast with his numbers in 2020 and 2021, in which he scored 424 and 441 runs respectively for the team.

"Congratulations to @mayankcricket who will play for the @SunRisers SRH fans - what do you guys make of this buy?," tweeted IPL.

England batter Harry Brook has been bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for Rs 13.25 crores. "Phew! That was fierce England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W," tweeted IPL. (ANI)



