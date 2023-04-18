IPL 2023: Cameron Green's fifty propels MI to 192/5 against SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Cameron Green's maiden IPL half-century and Tilak Varma's quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to 192/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Green scored the highest for MI with an unbeaten 64 off 40 while Tilak played a quickfire knock of 37 in 17 balls. For SRH, Marco Jansen claimed two while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan slammed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground as the MI captain hammered a hat-trick of fours in the third over of the innings.

However, Rohit's knock came to an end as T Natarajan delivered a stunning delivery to dismiss the MI captain for 28.



The right-handed batter Cameron Green then came out to bat. It did not take long for the MI to lose their two wickets in one over. Marco Jansen gave Mumbai double blows, dismissing well-set batter Kishan for 38 and new batter Suryakumar Yadav for 7.

The left-handed batter Tilak Varma came out to bat. The duo of Green and Varma slammed Jansen for 21 runs with the help of two sixes and two maximums. Bhuvneshwar Kumar came into the attack and he broke the 50-run partnership, dismissing Tilak for 37 runs.

Tim David then came out to bat. Green slammed Natarajan for 4, 4, 4, 6 and brought up his half-century in 33 balls, gathering 20 runs in the 18th over.

In the last over, the MI batters gathered 14 runs and took Mumbai's total to 192/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 192/5 (Cameron Green 64*, Tilak Varma 37; Marco Jansen 2-43) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

