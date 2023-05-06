IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad guide CSK to six-wicket win over MI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Top knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chennai on Saturday.

CSK is at the second place in the points table, with six wins and four losses in 10 games. He has a total of 12 points. MI is at the sixth position with five wins and five losses and a total of 10 points.

In the chase of 140 runs, CSK started off really well. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave yet another flying start to the Men in Yellow.

In the third over of the game, Ruturaj smashed Arshad Khan for two fours and two sixes. The over gave away 20 runs.

The quickfire 46-run stand between Ruturaj-Conway ended when Piyush Chawla dismissed Gaikwad for a 16-ball 30, which consisted of four boundaries and two sixes. CSK was 46/1 in 4.1 overs.

CSK touched the 50-run mark in five overs.

At the end of the powerplay, CSK was at 55/1, with Conway (18*) and Ajinkya Rahane (3*) unbeaten at the crease.

Rahane and Conway build a steady partnership. It was cut short to 35 runs when Rahane was trapped for 21 off 17 balls by Chawla, who got his second wicket. CSK was 81/2 in 9 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, CSK was at 84/2, with Conway (27*) and Ambati Rayadu (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

With the help of a six from Rayadu, CSK touched the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs. However, on the next ball, he was dismissed by Tristan Stubbs for 12 off 11 balls. CSK was at 105/3 in 12.5 overs.

In-form Shivam Dube was next up on the crease.

At the end of 15 overs, CSK was at 123/3, with Dube (15*) and Conway (40*) unbeaten at the crease.

Akash Madhwal got his maiden IPL wicket and he put an end to Conway's innings of 44 runs in 42 balls, with four boundaries. CSK was 130/4 in 16.3 overs.

CSK finished off the run-chase successfully, finishing at 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with MS Dhoni (2*) and Shivam Dube (26*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

Brilliant performance by bowlers, led by Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 139/8 in their 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Nehal Wadhera was the lone warrior for MI with his maiden IPL half-century.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a horrid start as their top order was laid to waste in just three overs. Cameron Green, who was opening in this match, lost his off-stump while attempting to pull. Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket. MI was at 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

Deepak Chahar's next over proved to be deadly as he dismissed Ishan Kishan (7) and skipper Rohit Sharma (0). Maheesh Theekshana caught Kishan at mid-on while Rohit's disappointing run got an extension with a mistimed scoop shot that went into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at short third man. MI was reduced to 14/3 in 2.5 overs.

Following these early hiccups, Suryakumar Yadav and youngster Nehal Wadhera started to stitch a partnership.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, MI was at 34/3, with Suryakumar (13*) and Wadhera (8*) unbeaten at the crease.

MI touched the 50-run mark in 7.3 overs.

Suryakumar-Wadhera also brought up their 50-run stand in 41 balls.

Halfway through the innings, MI was at 64/3, with Suryakumar (26*) and Wadhera (22*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 55-run stand between the duo was ended after Ravindra Jadeja's spin beat Suryakumar Yadav and the ball crashed into his stumps. Suryakumar was dismissed for 26 off 22 balls. MI was at 69/4 in 10.3 overs.

Tristan Stubbs was next up on the crease. He and Wadhera carried the innings further.

At the end of 15 overs, MI was at 93/4, with Stubbs (6*) and Wadhera (41*) unbeaten.

MI crossed the 100-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Wadhera brought up his maiden IPL fifty in 46 balls, consisting of five fours and a six.

Stubbs-Wadhera brought up their fifty-run stand in 39 balls.

The 54-run partnership between the duo was over after Matheesha Pathirana castled Wadhera for a well-made 64 off 51 balls after the ball hit his middle stump. MI was at 123/5 in 17.4 overs.

Deshpande got the key wicket of Tim David for just two of four runs after Ruturaj Gaikwad caught him at long-off. MI was 127/6 in 18.3 overs.

In the final over, Pathirana started with a wicket of Arshad Khan for just one run, MI was at 134/7 in 19.1 overs. Stubbs was also dismissed for 20 runs off 21 balls. MI was at 137/8 in 19.4 overs.

MI finished their innings at 139/8 in their 20 overs, with Piyush Chawla (2*) and Jofra Archer (3*).

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/15 in his four overs. Deshpande also took 2/26 in his four overs. Chahar also got 2/18 in his three overs while Jadeja got one wicket.

Brief Scores: MI: 137/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15) lose to CSK: 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Piyush Chawla 2/25). (ANI)