IPL 2023: CSK clinch first win against arch-rivals MI at Chepauk since 2011

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians marked their second victory against MI at Chepauk in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

This was the second instance of CSK beating MI in both league games in a season, the first having come in 2014. In their first encounter, CSK managed to defeat MI by 7 wickets. In their second encounter, CSK won the game by 4 wickets.

Overall both teams have faced each other 36 times and MI has won 20 games while CSK have won 16 of them.

In their last five games CSK have won 4 while MI has won only 1.

Along with this CSK broke another record as MI's dominance at Chepauk has come to an end - CSK's first win vs MI at Chepauk since 2011.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a horrid start as their top order was laid to waste in just three overs. Cameron Green, who was opening in this match, lost his off-stump while attempting to pull. Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket. MI was at 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

MI kept on losing wickets as after the end of the powerplay, they were 34/3.



Nehal Wadhera was the only player who stood up for MI, he scored his maiden half-century off 46 balls. He scored 64 off 51 before getting out on Pathirana. He also had a half-century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

MI finished their innings at 139/8 in their 20 overs, with Piyush Chawla (2*) and Jofra Archer (3*).

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/15 in his four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/26 in his four overs. Deepak Chahar also got 2/18 in his three overs while Ravindra Jadeja got one wicket.

CSK's innings got off to a brilliant start, with great knocks coming from Devon Conway (44 in 42 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 in 16 balls)

CSK finished off the run-chase successfully, finishing at 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with MS Dhoni (2*) and Shivam Dube (26*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. (ANI)

Brief Scores: MI: 137/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15) lose to CSK: 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Piyush Chawla 2/25). (ANI)

