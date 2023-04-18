IPL 2023: CSK defeat RCB by eight runs in high-scoring thriller; Conway, Tushar, Pathirana shine

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Devon Conway's knock of 83 runs followed by Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana's blistering spells helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinch an exciting 8-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

For CSK, Deshpande bagged three while Pathirana claimed two wickets to hand Chennai a valuable win over RCB. Glenn Maxwell scored the highest for RCB with 76 coming of 36 balls while Faf du Plessis scored 62 in 33 balls in the high-scoring match.

Chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second.

Then Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.

Captain Faf du Plessis notched up a 23-ball fifty in the 9th over of the game while Maxwell brought up a 24-ball fifty in the 10 over of the match with RCB looking in a position to chase the massive total.

Maxwell single-handedly smoked Matheesha Pathirana for 16 runs. The aggressive duo continued their carnage on CSK bowlers, slamming above 10 runs per over with their big shorts.

Maheesh Theekshana then gave RCB a big breakthrough as he dismissed well-set and dangerous-looking Maxwell for 76. After smashing a six off Moeen, Ali's ball du Plessis lost his wicket in the 14th over of the match. du Plessis went back to the pavilion after scoring 62 runs.

The right-handed batter Dinesh Karthik then came out to bat and slammed boundaries and maximums at regular intervals to ease some pressure off his team. However, Karthik's fireworks came to an end as he was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande after having scored 28 runs.

In the 18th over, Matheesha Pathirana bagged the wicket of Shahbaz Ahmed for 12. Wayne Parnell then came out to bat but the batter could not do much as he was dismissed by Deshpande.

Suyash Prabhudessai then came out to bat and the batter slammed a stunning six in the 19th over to give RCB some hope. In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.

Earlier, blistering half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to post 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Conway scored the highest for CSK with 83 off 45 and Shivam Dube slammed 52 runs while Ajinkya Rahane played a quickfire knock of 37 runs in 20 balls. CSK registered their highest-ever total against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Put to bat first, CSK suffered a big blow early in their innings as Mohammed Siraj provided his team with a big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

After taking CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad RCB bowlers tried to restrict Chennai's betters from scoring runs. However, opener Devon Conway and new batter Ajinkya Conway had other plans as the duo smashed Bangalore bowlers all around the ground while piling runs for their team after an early hiccup.

The fine partnership between Conway and Conway took their team beyond the 50-run mark in the powerplay. The duo slammed Harshal Patel for 14 runs with the help of one four and one six.

Wanindu Hasaranga then broke the 74-run partnership between CSK batters as he dismissed Rahane for 37 in the 10th over of the game. The left-handed batter Shivam Dube then came out to bat.

Conway in a red-hot form brought up his half-century in 32 balls. Conway smoked two boundaries and one maximum in Vijaykumar Vyshak's over, gathering 16 runs. Dube then joined hands with Conway and slammed some big boundaries piling crucial runs for his team.

The duo of Conway and Dube complimented each other's game beautifully as the pair kept piling runs while taking singles at regular intervals. 26

With a stunning six over the deep mid-wicket, Dube stitched up a 50-run partnership stand with Conway in 26 balls.

The duo smoked Vyshak for 19 runs as they slammed two sixes and one four in the 15th over. Harshal then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed dangerous batter Conway for 85 in the 16th over. Dube brought up his 25-ball half-century with another towering six, however, he fell prey to Wayne Parnell in the same over.

The left-handed batter Moeen Ali then came out to bat. After slamming Vyshak for back-to-back six and four, Ambati Rayudu lost his wicket after scoring 14 runs in the 18th over.

Ravindra Jadeja then came out to bat. In the penultimate and last over, Moeen Ali scored 26 runs and propelled their team to post 226/6 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 226/6 (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Wanindu Hasaranga 1-21) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 218/8 (Glenn Maxwell 76, Faf du Plessis 62; Tushar Deshpande 45-3). (ANI)