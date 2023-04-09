IPL 2023: CSK's Ben Stokes nursing minor toe injury, Deepak Chahar sustains hamstring injury against MI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Sunday that all-rounder Ben Stokes is nursing a minor toe injury, which caused him to miss the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

"Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ben Stokes is nursing a minor toe injury which forced him out of the match against Mumbai Indians at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 8)," said CSK in a statement.

Stokes played Chennai Super Kings' first two matches of IPL 2023 before injuring his toe during training ahead of the third game, which the Super Kings won by seven wickets.

CSK splurged big money on Stokes in the IPL 2023 auction last year in December, spending Rs 16.25 crore on him, but his performances have been underwhelming in two games so far, having scored 15 runs in two games and having bowled only one over.

On pacer Deepak Chahar, the franchise said that he sustained a hamstring injury in the match against rivals Mumbai Indians.



"The fast bowler bowled one over before being forced off the field due to injury. Chahar will undergo scans to identify the extent of the injury once the team returns to Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings medical staff are closely monitoring both the players and will provide all support necessary for their recovery," added CSK in the statement.

CSK is currently in fourth place in the points table with two wins and a loss in their three matches and a total of 4 points.

CSK will play their next match against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a good start and was cruising at 61/1 in six overs after the powerplay. But spinners Ravindra Jadeja (3/20), Mitchell Santner (2/28) and pacer Tushar Deshpande (2/31) crushed MI's batting line-up. Except for Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (31), MI's exciting, star-studded line-up fell flat. Stars like Rohit (21), Cameron Green (12), Suryakumar Yadav (1) failed to fire.

Hence, MI could only put up 157/8 in their 20 overs.

In chase of 158, after falling of Devon Conway for a duck, Ajinkya Rahane lit up Wankhede Stadium with his 61 off 27 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. Supporting knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*), Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayadu helped CSK chase the target in 18.1 overs.

Jadeja won 'Man of the Match' for his spell. (ANI)

