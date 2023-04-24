IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

David Warner-led side lost five games on the trot but they finally managed to register a win in their last outing as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first two matches, won the next two and then again have lost two to be in this precarious position.

Speaking at the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner said, "We are gonna bat first. Looks a nice surface, has a nice even sheen to it. If you put a nice total, you can defend it. It's about being consistent. We got to start well in the first 6 with bat and ball. My mindset is to thank the crowd, they've been a great support. For me, it's about entertaining them. Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in. I owe it to the curator, you have to start well."



Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram said, "We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn't get worse. It's an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a good game of cricket. There's one change within the sixteen. Nitish Reddy gets into the 16-bowling all-rounder for us. In terms of our batting, it has been up and down but we've made a conscious decision to pick a top six/seven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games. Looks good, pretty similar to the Mumbai game. Plenty runs there, hopefully, we can deliver a good performance."

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

Delhi Capitals subs: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi. (ANI)

