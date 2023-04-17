IPL 2023: Did not expect a loss after powerplay, that's the beauty of this game, says GT skipper Hardik after loss to RR

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): Following his side's three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya said that his side did not expect a defeat after dominating their opponents' batting line-up during the powerplay.

Sanju Samson's and Shimron Hetmyer's explosive knocks allowed Rajasthan Royals to make a terrific comeback and win the game by three wickets against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

"To be honest no (did not expect the loss after the powerplay), but that is the beauty of this game. The game is never over till it is over, another lesson for us. (on Noor Ahmad) He is someone who is difficult to pick, got us the big breakthrough but the other bowlers did not execute. It is a very long tournament A lot of matches left, we still need to play a lot of group cricket even if we had won today. (On Gujarat's score) I felt short. After I got out, they bowled a couple of good overs, but we should have gone a little harder and got to 200. We did cover it well but when I was watching from outside, I did feel that we were 10 runs short," said Pandya in a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by RR, GT posted 177/7 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Wriddhiman Saha (4) and Sai Sudharshan (20), GT was reduced to 32/2. A 59-run stand for the third wicket between Shubman Gill (45 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Hardik Pandya (28 off 19 balls with three fours and a six) helped GT find their way back into the game.

Later, knocks from David Miller (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (27 in 13 balls with three sixes) helped GT reach a competitive total. The duo put on 45 run stand for the fifth wicket.



Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/25 in his four overs. Trent Boult, Adam Zampa and Yuzvendra Chahal got a wicket each.

In chase of 178, RR did not have a good start and at one point they were reduced to 55/4 in 10.3 overs after Yashaswi Jaiswal (1), Jos Buttler (0), Devdutt Paddikal (26) and Riyan Parag (5) were dismissed quickly.

The duo of Sanju Samson (60 in 32 balls with three fours and six sixes) and Shimron Hetymer helped RR get back in the game with a 59-run stand for the fifth wicket. Small cameos came from Dhruv Jurel (18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10). Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 56 in 26 balls with two fours and five sixes to seal a three-wicket win with four balls to go.

Mohammed Shami (3/25) impressed with the ball for GT. Rashid Khan also took 2/46 in four overs. Hardik Pandya and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each.

Shimron clinched the 'Player of the Match' title for his explosive fifty.

With this win, RR is at the top of the table with four wins and a loss in five games. They have a total of eight points. GT is in the third position with three wins and two losses in five matches. They have a total of six points.

Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals: 179/7 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 60(32), Shimron Hetmyer 56(26)* and Mohammed Shami 3/25) win against Gujarat Titans 177/7 (David Miller 46, Shubman Gill 45; Sandeep Sharma 2-25). (ANI)

