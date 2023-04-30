IPL 2023: Feels special to have defeated CSK at their home, says PBKS skipper Shikhar after last-ball thriller

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Following his side's thrilling last-ball win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that it feels special to have defeated the four-time champions in their home conditions.

Hard-hitting knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

"It feels very very special. Beating Chennai in Chennai is a very big thing. Very very pleased and that shows the great character of our side, leaving that loss behind and coming up with a fresh mindset. I was very happy with the way our bowlers bowled, we got them at the right score. They have been very consistent. As a captain we wanted them to play more overs, Liam has got his touch back and would want him to bat more overs. Good signs that all are playing well.

Electing to bat first, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 200/4 in their 20 overs. An 86-run stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad (37 in 31 balls) and Devon Conway laid the foundation for a huge score. Cameos came from Shivam Dube (28 in 17 balls), skipper MS Dhoni (13* in four balls).

Conway stayed unbeaten till the end, scoring 92* in 52 balls, with 16 fours and a six.



Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza got a wicket each.

In the chase of 201, Punjab Kings started off well with a fifty-run stand between skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28 in 15 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (42 in 24 balls). Another half-century stand followed between Liam Livingstone (40 in 24 balls) and Sam Curran (29 in 20 balls), which kept the game alive for PBKS.

However, after their dismissal, CSK threatened to win the game. But Jitesh Sharma (21 in 10 balls) and Sikandar Raza (14* in seven balls) did just enough to clinch a final ball four-wicket win.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with 3/49 in four overs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets while Pathirana got one wicket.

Conway was given the 'Player of the Match' award.






