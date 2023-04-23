IPL 2023: Fifties from Conway, Rahane, Dube guide CSK to mammoth total of 235/4 against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Fiery half-centuries from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post a mammoth total of 235/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

For CSK, Rahane played an unbeaten knock of 71 off 29 while Conway and Dube scored 56 and 50 respectively. For KKR, Kulwant Khejroliya bagged two while Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma scalped one wicket each.

Put to bat first, CSK got off to a fine start as their openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad kept KKR bowlers on their toes from the very first over of the innings. The hard-hitting duo took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in under 6 overs.

However, Suyash Sharma provided his team with a crucial breakthrough as he sent Gaikward packing back to the pavilion for a score of 35(20) in the 8th over of the game.

The right-handed batter Ajinkya Rahane then came out to bat. Conway continued his blistering form in the match against KKR too as he slammed a 34-ball half-century in the 10th over of the game.



Varun Chakaravarthy then provided his team with a significant breakthrough as he dismissed Conway for 56 in the 13th over of the innings. The left-handed batter Shivam Dube then came out to bat and the latter slammed two back-to-back sixes in Chakaravarthy's over.

Rahane and Dube hammered Umesh Yadav for 22 runs with the help of two fours and two maximums in the 14th over.

The hard-hitting duo in their red-hot form brought up their 50-run partnership in 16 balls. Rahane continued his blistering form and brought up his half-century off just 24 deliveries. At this Rahane and Dube's partnership added 85 runs in just 32 balls.

Dube also brought up his fiery half-century in 20 balls, however, his stay at the crease was cut short as Kulwant Khejroliya dismissed the batter for 50 runs.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then came out to bat. Rahane then in the penultimate over slammed Chakaravarthy for 19 runs with the help of two sixes and one four. After scoring

In the last over the duo of Jadeja slammed two sixes before losing his wicket to Khejroliya after scoring 18 runs. CSK captain MS Dhoni then came out to bat with two balls remaining. On the last ball of the innings, Dhoni took 2 runs to help CSK finish on a mammoth total of 235/4.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 235/4 (Ajinkya Rahane 71*, Devon Conway 56; Kulwant Khejroliya 2-44) vs Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

