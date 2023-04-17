IPL 2023: Fifties from Devon Conway, Shivam Dube guide CSK to 226/6 against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Blistering half-centuries by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube propelled Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to post 226/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

Conway scored the highest for CSK with 83 off 45 and Shivam Dube slammed 52 runs while Ajinkya Rahane played a quickfire knock of 37 runs in 20 balls. CSK registered their highest-ever total against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Put to bat first, CSK suffered a big blow early in their innings as Mohammed Siraj provided his team with a big wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the

After taking CSK's star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad RCB bowlers tried to restrict Chennai's betters from scoring runs. However, opener Devon Conway and new batter Ajinkya Conway had other plans as the duo smashed Bangalore bowlers all around the ground while piling runs for their team after an early hiccup.

The fine partnership between Conway and Conway took their team beyond the 50-run mark in the powerplay. The duo slammed Harshal Patel for 14 runs with the help of one four and one six.

Wanindu Hasaranga then broke the 74-run partnership between CSK batters as he dismissed Rahane for 37 in the 10th over of the game. The left-handed batter Shivam Dube then came out to bat.



Conway in a red-hot form brought up his half-century in 32 balls. Conway smoked two boundaries and one maximum in Vijaykumar Vyshak's over, gathering 16 runs. Dube then joined hands with Conway and slammed some big boundaries piling crucial runs for his team.

The duo of Conway and Dube complimented each other's game beautifully as the pair kept piling runs while taking singles at regular intervals. 26

With a stunning six over the deep mid-wicket, Dube stitched up a 50-run partnership stand with Conway in 26 balls.

The duo smoked Vyshak for 19 runs as they slammed two sixes and one four in the 15th over. Harshal then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed dangerous batter Conway for 85 in the 16th over. Dube brought up his 25-ball half-century with another towering six, however, he fell prey to Wayne Parnell in the same over.

The left-handed batter Moeen Ali then came out to bat. After slamming Vyshak for back-to-back six and four, Ambati Rayudu lost his wicket after scoring 14 runs in the 18th over.

Ravindra Jadeja then came out to bat. In the penultimate and last over, Moeen Ali scored 26 runs and propelled their team to post 226/6 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings 226/6 (Devon Conway 83, Shivam Dube 52; Wanindu Hasaranga 1-21) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

