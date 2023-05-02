IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shami takes four wickets to restrict Delhi Capitals to 130/8

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): With Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Mohammed Shami wrecking their innings by claiming four wickets, Delhi Capitals (DC) could pose a modest challenge of 130/8 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals, who were in trouble right through having lost five wickets in powerplay, could get to 130, mainly due to a fighting fifty from Aman Hakim Khan.

Shami was the wrecker-in-chief for GT as he took four wickets with an economy of 2.75 conceding just 11 runs in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took two wickets while Rashid Khan dismissed one batter.

The decision to bat first backfired for DC as they lost their first wicket in the very first ball of the innings. Mohammed Shami bowled a half-volley which took the wicket of Phil Salt.

It was a nightmarish start for Delhi as they kept on losing wickets. At the end of powerplay, DC's five batters - Salt (0) Rilee Rossuw (8), Manish Pandey (1), and Priyam Garg (10) were back in the dressing room. DC were at 28/5 in 6 overs.



DC's scoreboard moved slowly as they could score only 58 runs at a loss of five wickets at the end of ten overs.

Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel were trying to hold their wickets but Mohit Sharma again struck, dismissing Axar on 27 (30 balls) in the thirteenth overs. DC were 73/6 after 14 overs.

Seeking to accelerate innings, Aman and Ripal Patel started hitting the ball.

Aman played a gutsy innings and scored a half-century from 41 balls. Ripal played a counter-attacking innings and made 23 of 13 balls. The partnership came to an end in the 19th over with Aman dismissed at 51 (44 balls) by Rashid Khan. DC were at 126/7 after 18.3 wickets.

DC could not make the last over big and lost Ripal's wicket. He was on 23 (13 balls) and was dismissed in the second-last ball of the innings.

DC set a target of 131 for GT, the defending champions .

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 130/8 (Aman Hakim Khan 51, Axar Patel 27, Mohammed Shami 4/11) vs Gujarat Titans (ANI)

