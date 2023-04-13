IPL 2023: I enjoy my batting, says RR all-rounder Ashwin after win over CSK

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Following his side's three-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin that he is padded up for every inning right from the start and though his role as a batter in the side is not easy, it is good.

A nail-biting match came to a dramatic end as Sandeep Sharma barely managed to defend 21 runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals stood victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

"I surprise people I guess. Whenever I walk out to bat, people assume I just took that decision and came out, but that is a role given to me, we lost Sanju and I had to do a job. I am far better at judging my strengths, I take a few balls to get going. I enjoyed my batting. Every batting inning, I am padded up from the start. It is not an easy thing but it is good. I came off with a good Test form. I feel I am able to get a good grip and drop on the ball at the right lengths. If I was not able to do those things in the two years (with Punjab Kings) then I would not be able to do it here (using fewer variations with the ball). Success or failure, it has to be on my own terms," said Ashwin in a post-match presentation.

Ashwin was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his all-round performance, which consisted of a knock of 30 runs with the bat and a spell of 2/25 in four overs with the ball.

With this win, RR is the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.



Coming to the match, after being put to bat first by CSK, RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries). In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Tushar Deshpande (2/37) and Akash Singh (2/40) also took two wickets, but leaked runs. Moeen Ali took 1/21 in his two overs.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. Following that, a 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. Conway would go on to make 50 in 38 balls, consisting of six fours, but he failed to get support from the other end.

With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK, but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Ashwin (2/25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/27) were the pick of the bowlers for RR. Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 172/6 (Devon Conway 50(37), MS Dhoni 32* (17) and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/25) and Rajasthan Royals 175/8 (Jos Buttler 52(36), Devdutt Padikkal 38(26) and Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

