IPL 2023: Jaiswal's half-century, Jurel's explosive cameo powers RR to 202/5 against CSK

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): An explosive half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and an entertaining cameo by Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 202/5 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

After electing to bat first, RR was off to a great start. Jaiswal hit three boundaries in the first over to provide a classy start to the Royals.

For the most part of the partnership, Jaiswal acted as an aggressor while Jos Buttler played as an anchor. Akash Singh leaked runs in the third over, he was hit for three fours and a six by Jaiswal.

The strokeplay that these two openers offered was such that the one-time champions reached the 50-run mark in just 4.2 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, RR was at 64/0, with Jaiswal (40*) and Buttler (23*) unbeaten at the crease.

Jaiswal continued his fine form in IPL 2023, bringing up his third fifty in this edition of the tournament in just 26 balls. His knock had six fours and three sixes.

It was Jadeja who put an end to the 86-run stand between the duo. Shivam Dube took a fine catch at long-on to dismiss Buttler for 27 off 21 balls, consisting of four boundaries. RR was 86/1 in 8.2 overs.

RR touched the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR is 100/1 with Jaiswal (61*) and Samson (5*) unbeaten at the crease.



As skipper Sanju Samson and Yashasvi threatened to build a huge partnership, Tushar Deshpande brought back CSK into the game. He first dismissed Sanju for a run-a-ball 17 after Ruturaj Gaikwad took a catch at long-on. In the next four balls, he also dismissed Yashasvi for a well-made 77 off 43 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and four sixes. RR was at 132/3 in 13.5 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR was at 139/3, with Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Dhruv Jurel (2*) unbeaten at the crease.

RR lost their finisher Shimron Hetmyer for 8 runs after he is clean bowled by Maheesh Theekshana while attempting to cut. RR is 146/4 in 16.1 overs.

With help of a four from Devudutt Padikkal, RR reached the 150-run mark in 16.3 overs.

Dhruv Jurel hit Deshpande for two fours and a six, the 19th over gave away 16 runs. He and Padikkal were building a solid partnership for RR.

Jurel was ran out for 34 off 15 balls. His knock consists of three fours and two sixes. RR is 194/5 in 19.4 overs.

RR ended their innings at 202/5, with Padikkal (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 2/42 in four overs. Theekshana, Jadeja took a scalp each.

Brief Scores: RR: 202/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Dhruv Jurel 34, Tushar Deshpande 2/42). (ANI)

